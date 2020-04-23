Quarter-sized hail, severe winds leave West Baton Rouge with significant storm damage

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - As storm winds swept through West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the area was pounded by quarter-sized hail and destructive winds.

The National Weather Service reports that violent winds caused a tree to fall on a home on the Di Benedetto Estates area, which is just northwest of Port Allen.

The resident was not in his home when the tree fell and the incident did not result in any injuries.

Locals told WBRZ this is only one of many homes to withstand similar damage during the storm.

Numerous residents lost power and as of 7:45 a.m., Thursday over 400 outages were reported in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Here is the before and after pictures of trees that fell on a house last night during the severe weather luckily nobody was injured. @WBRZ @WBRZweather pic.twitter.com/CODTOcBh5k — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) April 23, 2020