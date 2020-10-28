Quarter-million without power in Jefferson, Orleans parishes

NEW ORLEANS - More than 275,000 are without power in the Greater New Orleans area Wednesday as Hurricane Zeta moved into southeast Louisiana.

According to Entergy about 160,000 households were experiencing outages in Jefferson Parish, with roughly 124,000 more losing power in Orleans Parish. Another 11,000 lost power in Plaquemines Parish.

A majority of the outages were reported in the late afternoon-early evening hours.

