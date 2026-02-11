Latest Weather Blog
Qualifying period opens for candidates running for US Senate, Congress, multiple state offices
BATON ROUGE — The qualifying period for the May 16 party primary and municipal primary election started Monday.
Candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Bill Cassidy and all six congressional seats across Louisiana must qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.
Candidates for the following must also qualify during the period:
- Associate Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court, Districts 1, 3 and 4
- Public Service Commission, Districts 1 and 5
- Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 1
Click here to see the Secretary of State's list of candidates as they qualify.
In 2024, the Louisiana Legislature voted to change to a closed party primary system for the following offices: U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana Supreme Court, Public Service Commission (PSC) and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies investigating death of 65-year-old inmate
-
Billy Heroman's Flower Shop prepares for Valentine's Day rush
-
Morgan City bridge will drop down to one lane for repairs
-
As qualifying period nears, state Rep. Mike Echols says he'll join race...
-
Hundreds of Louisiana restaurants cited, fined for not disclosing imported seafood
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$