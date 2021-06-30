Quackdown: Neighborhood invaded by ducks will have them relocated

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Animal Control officers are working on a plan to relocate dozens of ducks that have taken over a neighborhood on Summa Court. The ducks are multiplying and becoming a nuisance to those who live there.

“As we speak, we have a batch over there of new babies, and we have a dozen over here that are about to hatch,” homeowner Jennifer Richardson said.

The ducks have become attached to Richardson and her neighbor Debby Osterberger. They follow them when they walk on the sidewalks and even wait at their front doors until they come outside.

When there were not as many ducks, the neighbors fed the birds. Now they are dealing with around 60 ducks.

The two met with EBR Animal Control officers Tuesday morning and were told that the waterfowl would be relocated to another area Thursday.

“We don’t want to get rid of them, we just want to relocate them where they can live and not cause havoc and other people can enjoy them,” Richardson said.

The women say parting with their feathery friends will not be that easy.

"We will probably miss them. We'll have to find out where they are going to make sure they are okay,” Richardson said.

But they will enjoy a cleaner environment around their homes.

"I’m going to clean my garage because they've been in there, and the driveway will be just wonderful,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer and Debby vow to make sure their former neighbors are taken care of.

"I told the guys that if for a second you think these ducks will be hurt at all, leave the ducks. We'll deal with the ducks, but we're not going to have our babies hurt," Richardson said.