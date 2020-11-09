QB Myles Brennan out against Alabama this Saturday, Coach O says

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron says starting quarterback Myles Brennan is out Saturday.

Coach O announced Monday that Brennan will not play against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Brennan has missed LSU's last two games with a lower back injury.

Orgeron says there are talks that Brennan could miss the rest of the season.