QB Myles Brennan out against Alabama this Saturday, Coach O says

1 hour 44 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, November 09 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron says starting quarterback Myles Brennan is out Saturday. 

Coach O announced Monday that Brennan will not play against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Brennan has missed LSU's last two games with a lower back injury. 

Orgeron says there are talks that Brennan could miss the rest of the season.

