Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, election

WASHINGTON - Russian President Vladimir Putin is dismissing as "a load of nonsense" the idea that Russia has damaging information on President Donald Trump.



In an interview with Megyn Kelly of NBC News, the Russian leader denies having any relationship with Trump.



In response to questions about damaging information, Putin asks Kelly, "Have you all lost your senses over there?"



U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia meddled in the presidential election. Trump himself has been dogged by questions about any business dealings with Russia as well as reports of a damaging Russian dossier.



Putin again denied any Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election and any knowledge of Russian contacts with the Trump campaign. A special counsel appointed by the Justice Department as well as congressional committees are investigating.

