Purple and gold shoulder pads becoming statement piece for former Tigers in Super Bowl LV

BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl LV will feature six LSU Tigers. A closer look into what's peaking out shows you just how much these guys are shouldering in the Big Game.

"I don't know any LSU players that don't play in the LSU pads," Tiger legend Jacob Hester said.

The LSU equipment office is a gallery of gear featuring hundreds of shoulder pads, every one special and unique to their individual player.

Director of LSU Equipment Greg Stringfellow said the meticulous process of getting guys fitted makes these pads the player's most comfortable piece of equipment.

"The purple and gold pad is something we've done for a long time." Stringfellow explained. "We try to custom fit the pads to the guy to his body."

And that perfect fit goes a long way.

Back in 2018, Leonard Fournette raved about favoring his purple and gold pads over the ones given to him by the NFL.

"I feel more comfortable in my college pads, you know. NFL pads are sometimes too wide too heavy too big," Fournette explained.

The comfortability is great, but Stringfellow takes it a step further. Every player has the opportunity to bring his pads back to LSU and get them reconditioned.

"Maybe one of the buckles, or maybe one of the screws or something, comes loose and it's just not right," Hester said. "They'll actually recondition those pads for you and send them back to you."