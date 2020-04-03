Puppy revived after kitchen fire at Baton Rouge home

Sissy Strawberry (photo via St. George Fire Department)

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters came to the rescue of a tiny dog named Sissy Strawberry after she was caught in a house fire Friday afternoon.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire happened around 3:30 at a home on Woodlawn Acres Avenue. The fire department says an unattended pot caught fire and caused smoke to spread throughout the home.

No one was hurt, however the resident's young daughter found the puppy struggling to breathe inside. The dog was quickly revived after being brought outside and given water, the fire department said.

The home sustained minor damage in the fire.