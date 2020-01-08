Puerto Rico begins recovery efforts following disastrous earthquake

Photo: Reuters/BBC

PUERTO RICO - Island officials say the 6.4 magnitude quake that struck Puerto Rico, Tuesday morning, has resulted in one death, a host of injuries, and island-wide power outages.

According to BBC World News, this most recent earthquake is the strongest in a series of tremors that have damaged the Caribbean island all week.

After Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico, which allowed the island's National Guard to assist in recovery efforts, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency also began considering her request for assistance.

Governor Vazquez addressed the island's situation during a press conference, Tuesday.

She said Puerto Rico hasn't seen this sort of emergency in 102 years.

Many of the island's residents are still attempting to rebuild after being devastated by Hurricane Maria, a category five storm that hit the region in September of 2017.

That hurricane is estimated to have killed nearly 3,000 people and caused $100,000 billion in damages.