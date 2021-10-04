71°
Public picks design for new interstate bridge in Baton Rouge

Monday, October 04 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Voters in an online poll chose arches and pelicans for a new Interstate 10 bridge planned for Louisiana’s capital city.

The state Department of Transportation and Development launched the poll earlier this year to determine the design of a new interstate bridge to cross the lake at Baton Rouge’s City Park. The public was asked to pick among four bridge designs and three monument tower options.

The Advocate reports the winning bridge design features arched and rectangular exterior panels and arches between the columns when viewed from beneath the bridge. The monument tower selected will pay tribute to the pelican, both the brown pelican that is Louisiana’s state bird and the white pelicans that flock to the lake annually.

The bridge is part of the $1.1 billion widening of I-10 between La. Hwy. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish and the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge. Work on the bridge is expected to start in 2022, with construction estimated to take five years.

