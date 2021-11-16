Public officials getting involved after accused child molester spotted at little league practice

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish district attorney is getting closer to determining what could come next for accused child molester Jermaine Miles, who was photographed at a youth basketball event over the weekend.

The DA is looking into why Miles, charged with five counts of child molestation in 2019, was there and if it violated his bond release agreement.

"There was some stipulations in the bond that he not coach or mentor or deal with coaching basketball or any other sport with minors," District Attorney Ricky Babin said.

Babin said it will take time to determine whether Miles was coaching or just there to see his own kids. But—according to several parents—Miles was seen holding a clip board, using a whistle and directly interacting with kids at the tryouts.

"Somebody did make a complaint that he was there, just could not confirm whether he was there to watch his own children or to participate in the coaching or mentoring of those young people," Babin explained.

But Ascension Parish Councilman Aaron Lawler doesn't want to wait too long. He claims Miles was also coaching last year.

Lawler says he's "concerned with the decision making of AYBA to allow a person with that background to continue to be involved with children." Lawler is demanding a representative from the basketball association be at a meeting Wednesday to answer questions.