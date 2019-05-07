Public hearing to be held on possible power plant purchase

NEW ROADS - The New Roads City Council will hold a public hearing next month on the possible purchase of the city's municipal power plant.



The Advocate reports the meeting will iron out the final details of a move that could save the city up to $270,000 a year.



The council's action came at the request of Mayor Robert Myer, who asked the council to adopt an ordinance amending the city's electric rate beginning July 1.



Residents are currently billed by the Louisiana Electric Power Association, which has operated the plant since 1989.



Myer told council members Tuesday night that the utility company recently announced it wasn't renewing its lease with the city, thereby relinquishing its control of the plant.



Myer says the city could use the plant in emergency situations.