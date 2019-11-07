Public asked to assist in search for man wanted for arson in Hammond

Mark Lee

HAMMOND - The State Fire Marshal's Office is asking for the public's assistance in the search for an 18-year-old who they say intentionally set fire to a Hammond residence in October.

Officials warn that Mark "Tootie" Lee may be armed and dangerous. A warrant has been issued for Lee on one count of aggravated arson.

Lee is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 175 lbs., he can also be identified by a star tattoo on his neck and a diamond tattoo on his chest. Authorities say he may be in a Hammond or Ponchatoula subdivision, as he often frequents the Willow Villa neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding Lee's whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at (504) 284-8320.