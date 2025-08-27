83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Provost Drive home catches fire early Wednesday morning; ruled total loss

4 hours 3 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, August 27 2025 Aug 27, 2025 August 27, 2025 8:19 AM August 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A Provost Drive home caught fire early Wednesday morning and was considered a total loss. 

Baton Rouge Fire crews responded to the fire at 4:07 a.m. and found flames coming from the home's roof. 

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire within 15 minutes and were able to protect nearby homes from damage.

Investigators are working to find what caused the blaze. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days