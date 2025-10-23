53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Protestors rally against police brutality on Wednesday evening

2 hours 40 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, October 22 2025 Oct 22, 2025 October 22, 2025 11:20 PM October 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An organization in Baton Rouge took part in a national protest on Wednesday evening. 

A crowd gathered downtown to help "Families Demanding Justice" take a stand against police brutality. The group works to fight for justice for those impacted by violence at the hands of law enforcement. 

Trending News

Several people shared stories outside of City Hall before marching to the State Capitol. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days