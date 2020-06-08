Protestors create makeshift memorial along newly constructed White House fence

WASHINGTON D.C. - Protestors in the nation's capitol are making a statement in demonstration of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Signs used during the protest have been attached to the newly constructed barricade in Lafayette Park facing the White House. The site has now become a makeshift memorial to black Americans unjustly killed by the police.

There are balloons in honor of Breonna Taylor's birthday that was last week. She would have turned 27 years old. Paintings of George Floyd and Emmett Till, the black teenager killed in 1955 for allegedly offending a white woman, can also be seen.

Along with honoring the lives of those killed by police brutality and racial injustice are calls to defund the police and vote President Trump out of office.

As protest continue into it's second week since Floyd's murder, more signs are being added to the fence daily.