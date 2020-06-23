Protesters try to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Image: ABC News

WASHINGTON D.C - Protesters in the Nation's capital attempted to pull down a monument of America's seventh president, Andrew Jackson, in a park near the White House before police intervened.

Mobs of protesters broke through a fence surrounding the statue at the center of Lafayette Square. They climbed on top of the monument, tied ropes around both Jackson and his horse, and attempted to pull the statue from its base. The base had the word "killer" spray painted on it as well.

Baton-wielding police showed up and forcefully dispersed the crowd, at times firing chemical irritants. Some protesters were also escorted away in handcuffs.

President Trump took to Twitter calling efforts of removing the statue "disgraceful vandalism" of a "magnificant statue". He also threatened 10 years of imprisonment as punishment.

The unrest comes as many statues and monuments with ties to the Confederacy, colonialism, or racism have been removed amid racial protest around the country.

President Jackson has been criticized by Native American activist for his role in forcing indigenous tribes off their land in which many of them died in the process.

President Trump on the other hand has praised President Jackson in the past and even hung a portrait of him in the Oval Office.