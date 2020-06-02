Latest Weather Blog
Protesters return to Baton Rouge shopping center Tuesday, march across Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Protesters were gathered back near the Super Target on Siegen Lane Tuesday to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Protesters once again gathered peacefully at the edge of the shopping center parking lot near I-10 around 5 p.m.. Dozens of protesters gathered along Siegen before crossing the road with the help of sheriff's deputies.
Protestors just walked across Siegen Lane with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/TiMBULv6wf— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) June 2, 2020
Protestors are now kneeling and sitting in silence with their signs up as cars pass by on Siegen Lane. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Qm3sjDncOJ— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) June 2, 2020
The nearby Target once again had its entrance boarded up, but it did not appear that protesters were making their way toward the storefront.
Two were arrested during a previous demonstration Monday night for allegedly trying to incite violence, but the protest largely went on without incident.
