Protesters gather again in Baton Rouge on Siegen Lane Sunday night

11 hours 5 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 9:26 PM May 31, 2020 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Zandria Thomas
Video Credit: Twitter @returnofthetori

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday evening, a second group of protesters gathered along Siegen Lane's 6300 block, near the Team Honda dealership. 

According to the Advocate, the protesters were marching to object the recent deaths of George Floyd and other black men who were victims of police brutality. 

Around 35 or more people were holding signs and chanting along the sidewalk.

Representatives were East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were on the scene.

This protest was in addition to a separate gathering that took place Sunday afternoon on the steps of the State Capitol building in downtown Baton Rouge

