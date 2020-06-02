Protesters blocked I-10 in New Orleans during demonstration against police brutality

NEW ORLEANS - Protesters blocked traffic on I-10 near Canal Street in a statement against police brutality after last week's killing of George Floyd.

Hundreds of protesters walked the highway overpass Tuesday night. blocking traffic in both directions. It wasn't until after 8 p.m. that protesters allowed traffic in the westbound lane to being moving again while they continued to march on the eastbound side.

Whole crowd have fists up now, Several hundred people. Quiet, letting one person speak at a time. Police are in riot gear but standing back. pic.twitter.com/ycjNvefnH8 — Bryn Stole (@brynstole) June 3, 2020

NOPD tweeted about the demonstrations, asking people to avoid the area.

Protesters are on I 10 between Tulane and Esplanade Avenue east and westbound. Please avoid that area if possible until the demonstration subside. — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 3, 2020

So far, it has been the fifth straight day of protest over Floyd's killing in New Orleans. The city is just one of many cities dealing with protest and even some riots.

Earlier Tuesday, NOPD Superintendent, Shaun Ferguson, applauded peaceful protesters and urged them to remain peaceful and avoid escalation.

NOPD also asked protesters to "not take the bait" referencing individuals who purposefully try to incite chaos and violence.

As of now, the protest have ended and all lanes are clear.

The march is being held to protest what Gov. John Bel Edwards described as the "egregious" death of Floyd, which occurred May 25. The death was recorded by bystanders and in the videos, Floyd can be heard saying, "I can't breathe," and calling out for his mother before he passes with an officer's knee pressed against his neck.

Three other officers stood by, and since the incident, all four Minneapolis officers have been fired. Derek Chauvin, the officer who used his knee to hold Floyd down, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The death of George Floyd sparked dozens of protests across the nation.

In Louisiana, protests began in Baton Rouge and New Orleans over the weekend and continued into the week.