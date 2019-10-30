Protester arrested, accused of inciting riot at downtown business

BATON ROUGE - BRPD arrested a protester at the Chase building in downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday after he allegedly refused to leave the lobby.

According to the arrest report, Gregory Manning, along with 30 other protestors, were on the 11th floor of the building on 451 Florida St. The protestors were asked to leave by police but Manning refused and attempted to keep the crowd in the building.

Manning is reportedly part of the Coalition Against Death Alley. The group protests chemical plants and factories in St. James Parish and St. John the Baptist Parish.

While authorities attempted to arrest Manning, he became completely limp and fell to the ground, creating outrage in the group. Additional officers were called to the building to control the crowd.

Manning was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, charged with Remaining in places after being forbidden, Resisting an Officer, and Inciting a Riot.