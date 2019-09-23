89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Protective vests, other safety gear eyed for firefighters

2 hours 3 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2019 Sep 23, 2019 September 23, 2019 11:41 AM September 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The Shreveport Fire Department wants its firefighters to have protective vests similar to those police officers wear because they sometimes encounter violent people at emergency scenes.
 
The Shreveport Times reports that the department already has dozens of vests strategically placed in fire stations.
 
The agency also has a 12-member focus group that's been exploring other ideas aimed at safety. Those include body cameras and training known as Management of Aggressive Behavior.
 
Fire officials say violence at emergency scenes has been on the rise. They say that after a resident was fatally shot by Shreveport police in 2013, someone charged at firefighters and tried to harm them.
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days