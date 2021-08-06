Protecting your furry friends from the summer heat

While we have been enjoying some slightly lower humidity today, our forecast calls for the hot and muggy air to return this weekend. That means high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and heat indices over 100.



Late July and early August are typically our hottest time of the year. These days are often called the Dog Days of Summer. This phrase can be traced back thousands of years to the days of the Roman Empire. It refers to the dates of July 3 through August 11, which is 20 days prior and 20 days after the star Sirius rises and falls in conjunction with the sun. Sirius was known as the "Dog Star" because it is the brightest star in the constellation.



When we're outside taking our furry friends for a walk, we often forget that they are walking on asphalt that can become dangerously hot fast.

In fact, when the air temperature reaches 77 degrees the asphalt can climb to as high as 125 degrees in direct sunlight with no wind. At that temperature, human skin can burn and it can be harmful to unprotected dog paws.





Here's a chart comparison of air temperature vs. asphalt temperature. (Climate Central)

Notice, outside at 87 degrees, asphalt temperature soars to 143 degrees!

The best way to tell if the asphalt is too hot for your pet's paws is to place the back of your hand on the pavement. If it is too hot to hold it there for more than 7 seconds, you will want to find a grassy or shaded area to walk your dog. You can also move your walk time to the early morning or late evening when the temperatures cool off and the sun is lower in the sky.

Don't forget! A dog or any other pet should not be left in a car without air conditioning. Even on an 85 degree day, a car's temperature can reach 102 degrees in about 10 minutes.



For more information, CLICK HERE.