Prosecutors won't retry man in death of his son
SHREVEPORT - The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says it will not retry a man in the February 2012 death of his 1-year-old son after the Louisiana Supreme Court reversed the conviction.
Rodricus Crawford was sentenced to death in the death of Roderius Lott. In his original trial, his defense attorneys said the child was sick with pneumonia and died from sepsis. Prosecutors however convinced the jury that Crawford smothered his son.
Last November, the state's high court reversed the conviction, vacated the death sentence and ordered a new trial.
Prosecutors said the decision not to bring charges again was based on an extensive review of the case and new evidence.
Crawford's attorney, Ben Cohen, called the decision "a good day for justice."
