Prosecutors: Woman charged in child sex case lied about affair with disgraced sheriff's deputy
DENHAM SPRINGS - Court documents filed this past week offer more insight into the disturbing dynamic between a married couple and another woman implicated in the same child sex investigation.
Last week, prosecutors with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office filed documents asking a judge for permission to introduce more background related to Melanie Curtin's affair with Dennis Perkins.
Investigators believe Curtin helped Dennis Perkins film sex crimes, including a video showing the rape of an unconscious victim that went on for nearly half an hour. The filings also revealed Dennis Perkins, who was a SWAT commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at the time, used department property to "gather and/or create" illicit material.
After Curtin's arrest, she reportedly told authorities she "must have been drugged" by Perkins and that she had "no recollection" of participating in the crimes. But prosecutors argue video evidence showed she was "lucid" and willfully helped film the assault.
Authorities also uncovered several photos and videos from around that same time period showing Curtin and Perkins having sex at public places and businesses. Prosecutors said the images suggested Curtin lied to investigators about the timeline of her affair with Perkins.
Curtin, who is also a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee, is facing charges of rape and video voyeurism as part of a larger investigation involving Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia.
