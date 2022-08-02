Latest Weather Blog
Prosecutors want jurors to hear Cosby testimony
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's lawyers say the comedian's lurid deposition testimony about giving Quaaludes to women before sex is irrelevant to his April 9 sex assault retrial because there's no evidence he gave his accuser the drug.
Cosby's lawyers are responding Friday to a prosecution request to have the testimony read to jurors, just as it was at the first trial that ended in a hung jury last year. Cosby testified in 2005 and 2006 in Andrea Constand's lawsuit against him.
Her allegations of drugging and molestation in 2004 led to Cosby's only criminal charges. His lawyers argued prosecutors are trying to use the deposition and expected testimony from five additional accusers to distract jurors from the case at hand.
Those women weren't allowed to testify at the first trial. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.
