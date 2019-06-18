90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prosecutors: Suspect made album art with church arson photos

2 hours 54 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 June 18, 2019 4:24 PM June 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say the suspect in three Louisiana church arsons took photos and videos of the fires while they were burning and shared them with his friends.
  
News outlets report 21-year-old Holden Matthews had a detention hearing Monday.
  
Prosecutors showed an edited album cover of Matthews holding a knife superimposed over pictures of two of the fires. The cover includes a logo for his band called "Pagan Carnage." Matthews' lawyer Dustin Talbot says his client is never seen in the photos or videos, other than the edited cover.
  
Prosecutors also presented messages they say Matthews sent to friends in the black metal music community about the fires earlier this year.
  
Matthews was indicted earlier this month on federal hate crime charges.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days