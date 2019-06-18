Prosecutors: Suspect made album art with church arson photos

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say the suspect in three Louisiana church arsons took photos and videos of the fires while they were burning and shared them with his friends.

News outlets report 21-year-old Holden Matthews had a detention hearing Monday.

Prosecutors showed an edited album cover of Matthews holding a knife superimposed over pictures of two of the fires. The cover includes a logo for his band called "Pagan Carnage." Matthews' lawyer Dustin Talbot says his client is never seen in the photos or videos, other than the edited cover.

Prosecutors also presented messages they say Matthews sent to friends in the black metal music community about the fires earlier this year.

Matthews was indicted earlier this month on federal hate crime charges.