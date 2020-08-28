Prosecutors: Note on former teacher's phone described disturbing child-sex fantasy

LIVINGSTON - In court Friday, state prosecutors described a disturbing note found on Cynthia Perkins' phone describing a lurid sexual fantasy involving a child.

Though the note was found in Perkins' phone, her defense attorney argued it's unclear who actually wrote it. The graphic writings reportedly described a fantasy that included "punishing" an 11-year-old girl in a school uniform, containing references to oral sex and other inappropriate language.

The former teacher and her husband Dennis Perkins, a former sheriff's deputy, face hundreds of charges involving child pornography, rape and obscenity. The two are expected to get separate trials. Cynthia Perkins filed for divorce in December, citing threats from her husband that made her "fearful" of him.

Other evidence brought forward Friday included a-role play video which showed two adults acting out a rape, which prosecutors claimed bore a resemblance to a child rape that happened at a later date. Defense attorneys for the pair argued the video did not show anyone acting as a child and that it was difficult to identify the people in it.

The Attorney General's office argued that evidence shows the couple had a "lustful disposition" toward children.

