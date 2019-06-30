Prosecutors: Man pulled gun, threatened family over TV show

75°
2 years 6 months 16 hours ago Wednesday, December 28 2016 Dec 28, 2016 December 28, 2016 7:00 AM December 28, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WORCESTER, Mass. - Prosecutors say an argument over which television show to watch prompted a Massachusetts man to threaten his family members with a gun on Christmas morning.

Corey Hodgdon was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at his arraignment Tuesday on charges that include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say Hodgdon had gotten upset over what show the family was watching on television before he pulled a gun and issued threats during the incident on Sunday in Worcester (WUS'-ster).

Police say some family members locked themselves in a bathroom. They were able to escape the home when Hodgdon went into the basement. Officers arrived at the scene, entered the home and arrested Hodgdon.

Hodgdon's attorney requested her client undergo a mental health evaluation, which the judge granted.

