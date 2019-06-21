82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prosecutors file motion to revoke NBA Youngboy's probation

2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 June 20, 2019 10:05 PM June 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Prosecutors have filed a third motion asking to revoke local rapper Kentrell "NBA Youngboy" Gaulden's probation ahead of his hearing Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office says Gaulden violated his three-year probation by possessing a firearm and using social media.

Gaulden was found with a firearm in Miami, Florida on May 12 after a deadly shootout involving his entourage. A bystander was killed during that shootout. He has been in custody in Baton Rouge since May 17, when Judge Bonnie Jackson said she suspected that a video from the Miami homicide scene that was posted on social media showed Gaulden "talking trash and smack."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days