Prosecutors file motion to revoke NBA Youngboy's probation

BATON ROUGE - Prosecutors have filed a third motion asking to revoke local rapper Kentrell "NBA Youngboy" Gaulden's probation ahead of his hearing Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office says Gaulden violated his three-year probation by possessing a firearm and using social media.

Gaulden was found with a firearm in Miami, Florida on May 12 after a deadly shootout involving his entourage. A bystander was killed during that shootout. He has been in custody in Baton Rouge since May 17, when Judge Bonnie Jackson said she suspected that a video from the Miami homicide scene that was posted on social media showed Gaulden "talking trash and smack."