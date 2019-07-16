Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prosecutors drop charges against scientists accused of trying to steal trade secrets from BR institute

1 hour 25 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 July 16, 2019 4:54 AM July 16, 2019 in News
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal prosecutors are dropping charges against two prominent Louisiana scientists who were arrested last month on accusations of trying to steal trade secrets from their former employer.

The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate report that prosecutors moved Monday to drop the charges against Ehab Meselhe and Kelin Hu. Prosecutors wrote that they cannot meet their burden of proof in the case.

The newspaper reported the reversal came after questions were raised about the case.

Prosecutors had alleged the pair had attempted to download a computer model of the lower Mississippi River from the Water Institute, where both previously worked. An attorney for Meselhe told the paper the model is public property and that investigators overlooked evidence that shows they did nothing wrong.

Both scientists now work at Tulane University.

