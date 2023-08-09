Latest Weather Blog
Prosecutors: Deputy hurt others before 6-year-old boy's fatal shooting
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - At a trial for one of two deputy city marshals charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy, jurors could hear testimony that the officer used excessive force on people who posed no threat.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office argued in a court filing last week that prosecutors should be allowed to introduce evidence that Derrick Stafford engaged in a pattern of hurting people without justification before the killing of Jeremy Mardis in Marksville last November, which was recorded on video.
Prosecutors say Stafford used a stun gun on two people already in custody and also broke a 16-year-old girl's arm while breaking up a fight on a school bus.
Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ambitious new project aims to turn historic Baton Rouge hotel into affordable...
-
St. Joseph's Academy parking lot built after contentious fight with neighbors
-
Management teams gifted ownership over popular Baton Rouge restaurants
-
Ascension Parish U12 dream run comes to an end
-
Dangerous heat: Louisiana reports at least 16 deaths in recent months amid...