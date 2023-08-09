80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prosecutors: Deputy hurt others before 6-year-old boy's fatal shooting

6 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 20 2016 Sep 20, 2016 September 20, 2016 10:50 AM September 20, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News
Image (left to right): Norris Greenhouse, Jr.; Derrick Stafford

BATON ROUGE - At a trial for one of two deputy city marshals charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy, jurors could hear testimony that the officer used excessive force on people who posed no threat.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office argued in a court filing last week that prosecutors should be allowed to introduce evidence that Derrick Stafford engaged in a pattern of hurting people without justification before the killing of Jeremy Mardis in Marksville last November, which was recorded on video.

Prosecutors say Stafford used a stun gun on two people already in custody and also broke a 16-year-old girl's arm while breaking up a fight on a school bus.

Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges.

