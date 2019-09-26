74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prosecutor releases more Ferguson documents

4 years 9 months 1 week ago Saturday, December 13 2014 Dec 13, 2014 December 13, 2014 3:21 PM December 13, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Greg Renoud

FERGUSON, Mo. - The St. Louis County prosecutor has released hundreds of pages of additional documents from the investigation into the police shooting of Michael Brown, including the interview transcript of a friend who was with Brown when he was killed.

Prosecutor Robert McCulloch says the records released Saturday were inadvertently not included with documents made public Nov. 24, when a grand jury decided not to charge Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson for killing Brown.

Among the newly released records is a transcript of an interview of Brown's friend Dorian Johnson by the FBI and county police. The interview happened four days after the Aug. 9 confrontation in which the white officer shot the black 18-year-old.

Johnson later testified to the grand jury. A transcript of that testimony was released last month.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days