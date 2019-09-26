Latest Weather Blog
Prosecutor releases more Ferguson documents
FERGUSON, Mo. - The St. Louis County prosecutor has released hundreds of pages of additional documents from the investigation into the police shooting of Michael Brown, including the interview transcript of a friend who was with Brown when he was killed.
Prosecutor Robert McCulloch says the records released Saturday were inadvertently not included with documents made public Nov. 24, when a grand jury decided not to charge Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson for killing Brown.
Among the newly released records is a transcript of an interview of Brown's friend Dorian Johnson by the FBI and county police. The interview happened four days after the Aug. 9 confrontation in which the white officer shot the black 18-year-old.
Johnson later testified to the grand jury. A transcript of that testimony was released last month.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disagreements remain on short-term rental ordinance in historic neighborhood
-
Early voting crucial in fight for St. George, both sides say
-
Bear casually takes a dip in West Baton Rouge Parish pond
-
New video shows bizarre encounter between woman & truck stop camel
-
Leaders to address short-term rentals concerns in Spanish Town
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese