Prosecutor: Cristiano Ronaldo won't face Vegas rape charge
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.
Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.
Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.
Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.
She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in U.S. court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.
