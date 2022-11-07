Latest Weather Blog
Prosecutor asks pharmacies to watch for Tennessee kidnapping suspect
Trending News
COLUMBIA, Tenn. - A prosecutor is asking pharmacy employees to be on the lookout for a 50-year-old Tennessee teacher who disappeared last month with a student.
District Attorney Brent Cooper tells news outlets Tad Cummins takes medicine to control his blood pressure and likely will need a refill.
Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were reported missing on March 13.
The last confirmed sighting of the pair was two days later at an Oklahoma City Wal-Mart. Police have issued an Amber alert for Thomas and say they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.
Cooper also said Cummins left a note for his wife before disappearing, but officials think it was a diversion to mislead the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New robotic server making its rounds at Rouj Creole
-
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles closed for vehicle crash
-
Graphic: Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama...
-
LSU fans storm the field after game-winning score against Alabama in overtime
-
Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off...
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0