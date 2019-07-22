Proposed ordinance to regulate sewer treatment plants in unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A new law is in the works that will better regulate small packaged sewer treatment plants in unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish.

"If we don't get this under control, it will create drainage issues in the future. We're having grass grow from sentiments build up in those packaged units," Parish Councilman Garry Talbert said.

Talbert is behind a proposed ordinance, being discussed to allow the parish to have more control over the privately-owned sewer systems.

"We've seen historically in the past when we acquire them about 80-percent are not in compliance, which means there are not meeting their discharge permit, they are releasing contaminated fluids in our waterways," Talbert said.

Right now the parish is still investigating the number of plants that are in operation and their level of contaminants if any they are discharging. The proposed sewer ordinance will be discussed at the next council meeting, on Thursday, and it's open for public comment.