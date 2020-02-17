Proposed government housing project in Denham Springs causing controversy

DENHAM SPRINGS - An old concrete plant on Highway 190 in Denham Springs is a proposed site for a new housing complex for moderate-income, handicapped, and elderly residents, who qualify for government-subsidized housing. But residents in the area aren't sure if they're happy about it.

"To me, it will drastically change the footprint of Denham Springs", Peggy Harris said.

Harris and her husband live near the plant in a historic district filled with only single-family homes. Their home flooded for the first time in 2016, making them even more leery about having a large project so close to where they live.

"I have a lot of concerns about any development of that scale here in Denham Springs," Peggy Harris said.

The only government housing project in Denham Springs was destroyed in the flood, leaving dozens of residents displaced.

The complex is too expensive to rebuild because it would require elevation, but housing authority officials, say elevation won't be required at the concrete plant.

The Harris' also say the proposed housing complex is way too close to railroad tracks, with trains that can very loud.

"It's going to rattle the windows. They won't be able to sleep. We live about 100-yards from the railroad tracks and we can hardly talk if we're outside," Patrick Harris said.

A hearing on the proposed government housing complex will be held on March 10th at the Denham Springs Zoning Commission meeting.