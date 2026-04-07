Proposed bill would create tougher penalties for repeat drunk drivers

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana consistently ranks in the top fifteen states with the most alcohol-impaired driving fatalities. Now, some at the Capitol are calling for even tougher penalties for those who drink and drive, especially repeat offenders.

In Louisiana, a person who is already convicted of vehicular homicide and receives another DWI could face a minimum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000. Under House Bill 82, sponsored by State Representative Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, a fourth DWI conviction could result in a minimum sentence of twelve years and a fine of $5,000.

In the most recent state crash data provided by the Center for Analytics & Research in Transportation Safety report, there were more than 5,000 drunk driving crashes in 2024. Even though that's a 59-percent drop from the most recent peak in 2021, advocates of tougher penalties say the number is still too high.

"Impairment is impairment," said Sunny Wall, who serves as executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Louisiana.

"Once you've become impaired, you're driving a two-ton loaded weapon," Wall said.

From 2021 through 2024, East Baton Rouge Parish had more fatal drunk driving fatalities than any other parish.

Advocates believe it could be the thing that stops someone from re-offending.

Brandon O'Neal with the Baton Rouge Police Union said HB 82 is one bill he can support. He says drunk drivers endanger communities, families and officers.

The bill is headed to the House floor for a vote.