Proposal to put sports gambling on November ballot passes senate

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Senate passed a proposition to put sports gambling on the November election ballot.

SB 130 was presented by Cameron Henry. It will allow voters to say whether they would like to see sports gambling in their parish. It does not put sports gambling into law. It passed 29-8.

The bill will need to pass congress before the governor can sign it into the election.

A similar proposal died before it could reach the House or Senate last year.