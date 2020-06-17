Latest Weather Blog
Proposal to limit qualified immunity for Louisiana officers fails in House
BATON ROUGE - A push to limit the breadth of "qualified immunity" as a defense for officers in cases involving death or injury was snuffed out by lawmakers Wednesday.
House Bill 51 was voted down 7-9 by the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure. The proposal would have mostly retained current law on qualified immunity but mandated that it not apply as a defense for claims of "wrongful death or physical injury caused by law enforcement officers."
Republicans stall the bill. Vote was 9 in opposition, 7 in support. Two Republicans voted with Democrats, but that wasn't enough to pass. #lalege https://t.co/SDjBiGPmuR— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) June 17, 2020
The bill was spawned amid a nationwide push to limit such protections for officers in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
President Trump signed a bill Tuesday that he said would establish a database for tracking officers with a history of use-of-force complaints and generally encourage better police practices. However, the bill did not go as far as to remove qualified immunity protections, a move for which many Democrats had been calling.
