Proposal to incorporate St. George passes

BATON ROUGE - The proposal to incorporate the City of St. George passed in the 2019 Louisiana election.

Despite the mayor's continued efforts to oppose the incorporation, the vote passed by 54 percent Saturday.

Earlier this week, St. George spokesman Andrew Murrell said he was feeling mixed emotions about the vote.

"We're nervous, we're excited," Murrell said. "It's a long time coming for us. We're very excited to finally have our chance to have a final say in this matter."

Almost a quarter of registered voters living within the proposed limits of St. George early voted in the fall election.

First response from St George leaders @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/VYEqpGL6vl — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) October 13, 2019

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement after the vote passed:

"Tonight, citizens in the southeastern portion of our City-Parish made a significant statement about the future of our community.



It is truly unfortunate that only a portion of our community was able to participate in a decision that will ultimately affect everyone.



The most important thing is, we are still neighbors who will continue to work and live among each other. This will continue to be a diverse and inclusive community where we will grow and prosper. I will continue to represent everyone in East Baton Rouge Parish as the Mayor-President. Whether it be issues like drainage, or transportation or our economy, we will have the highest level of success the more we stay united."

The director of Better Together issued the following statement to WBRZ Saturday night:

"The voters have spoken and we are respectful of the decision. We are hopeful the new city will be open to working together with the parish to make us better together. Now it will be time for the city of St. George to produce a plan to operate and a budget to fulfill. The St. George organizers have very big promises to fulfill."