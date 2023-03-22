58°
Proposal: Move rebel statue or add black history monument
GREENWOOD, Miss. - A Mississippi county is being asked to either move a Confederate monument or put a black history monument nearby.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that a local father and son plan to speak to Leflore County supervisors about their request Monday.
The statue of a Confederate soldier has stood outside the Leflore County Courthouse since 1913. It is among dozens of similar monuments in Mississippi.
Officials in Attala County and McComb also could consider moving Confederate monuments from public property.
The public display of Confederate symbols has been scrutinized since the 2015 killings of nine black worshippers at a South Carolina church by an avowed white supremacist. Debate intensified after white nationalists recently marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
