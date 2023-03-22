58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Proposal: Move rebel statue or add black history monument

5 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, August 26 2017 Aug 26, 2017 August 26, 2017 11:56 AM August 26, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WJTV

Trending News

GREENWOOD, Miss. - A Mississippi county is being asked to either move a Confederate monument or put a black history monument nearby.
  
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that a local father and son plan to speak to Leflore County supervisors about their request Monday.
  
The statue of a Confederate soldier has stood outside the Leflore County Courthouse since 1913. It is among dozens of similar monuments in Mississippi.
  
Officials in Attala County and McComb also could consider moving Confederate monuments from public property.
  
The public display of Confederate symbols has been scrutinized since the 2015 killings of nine black worshippers at a South Carolina church by an avowed white supremacist. Debate intensified after white nationalists recently marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days