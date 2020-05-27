82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Proposal for sports betting vote in fall election heads to governor for approval

1 hour 4 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 May 27, 2020 5:41 PM May 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House approved a proposal Wednesday that will put sports betting to a parish-by-parish vote in November.

SB 130 is now heading to Governor John Bel Edwards' desk for approval. If the governor signs off on the bill, it will allow each parish in the state to vote whether to legalize sports betting in the fall election on Nov. 3.

After the election lawmakers would then determine the regulations for parishes that approve the measure during next year's legislative session.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days