82°
Latest Weather Blog
Proposal for sports betting vote in fall election heads to governor for approval
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House approved a proposal Wednesday that will put sports betting to a parish-by-parish vote in November.
SB 130 is now heading to Governor John Bel Edwards' desk for approval. If the governor signs off on the bill, it will allow each parish in the state to vote whether to legalize sports betting in the fall election on Nov. 3.
House passes Senate Bill 130 which would allow voters to determine whether sports wagering should be legalized on a parish-by-parish basis. Would be on 11/3/20 ballot if bill is signed by governor, it's headed to his desk#lalege #lagov— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) May 27, 2020
After the election lawmakers would then determine the regulations for parishes that approve the measure during next year's legislative session.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...