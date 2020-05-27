Proposal for sports betting vote in fall election heads to governor for approval

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House approved a proposal Wednesday that will put sports betting to a parish-by-parish vote in November.

SB 130 is now heading to Governor John Bel Edwards' desk for approval. If the governor signs off on the bill, it will allow each parish in the state to vote whether to legalize sports betting in the fall election on Nov. 3.

After the election lawmakers would then determine the regulations for parishes that approve the measure during next year's legislative session.