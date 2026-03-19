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Prominent Baton Rouge banker, former LSU basketball player Ned Clark dies at 92
BATON ROUGE — Prominent Baton Rouge banker, philanthropist, former LSU basketball player and U.S. Air Force captain E.M. "Ned" Clark Sr. has died at 92 years old.
Clark, a Baton Rouge native, worked in banking for more than 55 years, an obituary published in a local newspaper read. In that time, he served in multiple roles for several organizations and charities, including the United Givers, Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge, the YMCA, The Rotary Club, the Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Boy Scouts.
He was honored with the Baton Rouge Volunteer Activist Award and the National Conference for Community and Justice's Baton Rouge Brotherhood and Sisterhood Award.
Clark graduated from LSU in 1955, after helping lead the basketball team to the Tigers' first Final Four appearance in 1953.
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Clark is survived by his wife of 69 years, Laura; his daughters, Bryan Clark Fox and Chrissie Clark Olsson; his son, E.M. Ned Clark Jr.; as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
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