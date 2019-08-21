Prominent Baton Rouge attorney, philanthropist loses battle with cancer

BATON ROUGE - A well-respected and beloved figure lost her battle with cancer earlier this week.

Amy Counce was a board certified family law specialist and LSU alumna. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years ago. Sadly, Counce passed away Monday night.

Counce was an active member of the community who dedicated her life to helping those in need. She volunteered her time to many organizations, including St. Joseph's Academy, Woman's Hospital, Geaux Teal, Alzheimer's Services and the LSU Foundation.

She selflessly requested her body be donated to the LSU School of Medicine following her death.

A mass celebrating her life will be held Friday, September 6 at St. Joseph's Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, Counce's family asks that donations be made to The Foundation for Woman’s Hospital Board of Trustees or St. Joseph's Academy High School.