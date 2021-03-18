Progress is being made on Huey P. Long Fieldhouse renovations

BATON ROUGE - LSU is making lots of progress two months into the renovation of the Huey P. Long Field house.

"We started with the demolition down to it's basic structural elements. They finished the third floor, the second floor and they should be starting on the first in the next month,” said Paul Favaloro Director of Capital Project Management and Development.

They are stripping Huey P. Long down to it's concrete structure so they can renovate it from there, but with a building nearly a century old, it's not easy.

"On one hand the systems are very old, at the same time you run into things you don't really know are there. It's a lot more surgical than when you're dealing with a new facility coming out of the ground,” Favaloro said.

The $25 million funded project is to remodel the field house to be used by the School of Human Science and Education.

"The inside will be modernized and developed to have more classrooms, more offices and things of that nature,” Favaloro said.

While there's plenty of changes being made, history is still being saved.

"Whatever we can restore to its past, will be restored,” Favaloro said.

Especially its most iconic feature, like the pool where people once swam and they had the riff off in Pitch Perfect. It will now be a spot to hang out but, you'll still be able to see that swimming pool just with no water.

"So it's going to be filled with dirt, the banding around is going to be preserved and restored so you'll always feel the presence of a pool here and expect it'll be a lawn," Favaloro said.

They'll also be preserving the outside of the building, transforming the dance studio into a ballroom and more that many tigers are thrilled for.

"It's a prominent building here on campus, not only have I gone to school here, but I also work here. So to see this building restored it's exciting,” Favaloro said.

Their goal is to have the field house done by the end of 2022.