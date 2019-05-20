81°
Progress being made at new exit ramp off I-10/I-110 interchange

By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Progress is being made at the construction site of a new off ramp on Terrace Avenue. The work is part of a major interstate system project to expand I-10.

In an effort to ease traffic congestion and improve safety, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development proposed the exit ramp be built on the left side of I-110 South in Baton Rouge. Construction of the ramp began last summer, and photos taken Monday show significant headway has been made to extend over Julia Street and intersect with Terrace Ave.

DOTD says the ramp will include one 15-foot wide travel lane with paved shoulders.

The expansion of I-10 is potentially the most significant interstate development since the Horace Wilkinson Bridge was built in the 1960s.

