Production resumes at world's biggest Nutella plant

1 hour 47 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 June 05, 2019 8:33 AM June 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - Unions and owner Ferrero says workers at the world's biggest Nutella factory have removed picket lines and are back to work after production after was brought to a near standstill in a dispute over salary negotiations.

Ferrero said on Wednesday that access to the factory was reopened overnight and that "normal activity" had resumed at the site. Activists from Workers' Force at the factory in Villers-Ecalles in Normandy had barred trucks from entering or leaving the factory for a week.

Spokeswoman Prescillia Bourguignon said management had made "positive progress." The plant produces 600,000 jars of the chocolate and hazelnut spread every day - a quarter of the world's output.

