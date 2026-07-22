Proactive patrols in Hammond lead to 30 arrests, 2 weapons seized

HAMMOND - Proactive patrols in Hammond over the weekend led to the arrest of 30 people and seizures of two weapons, the Hammond Police Department said Wednesday.

The patrols were announced by Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron during a press conference Thursday. He said a string of violent crime in the city led to the department to partnering with the FBI and LSP to address the issue.

The following people were arrested:

- Camerin Kelly, 17 years old of Hammond, for resisting an officer

- Courtney Crawford Jr., 18 years old of Hammond, for Hammond city warrants

- Demari Holden, 19 years old of Hammond, for Hammond city warrants

- Eric Brumfield, 21 years old of Hammond, for Hammond city warrants

- Hunter Goebel, 21 years old of Bogue Chitto, MS, for driving while intoxicated

- James Beard, 19 years old of Hammond, for illegal carrying of weapons; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; possession of Schedule I CDS.

- Martez Jackson, 20 years old of Hammond, for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; possession of a Schedule I CDS; Hammond city warrant

- Unnamed Juvenile, 16 years old of Hammond, for curfew violation

- Unnamed Juvenile, 14 years old of Hammond, for curfew violation

- Unnamed Juvenile, 16 years old of Hammond, for curfew violation

- Tykeem Washington, 18 years old of Hammond, for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; possession of Schedule I CDS

- Desean Finn, 17 years old of Hammond, for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

- Mehki Webb, 17 years old of Hammond, for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

- Enos Miller, 18 years old of Kentwood, for resisting an officer

- Charles Griffin, 28 years old of Hammond, for possession Schedule I and Schedule II CDS; Hammond city warrants

- Eric Enriquez, 20 years old of Sorrento, for possession of alcohol by a minor

- Bobby Jackson, 41 years old of Hammond, for trespassing

- Brian Richardson, 24 years old of Hammond, for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

- Braylon Fowler, 23 years old of St. Johns, FL, for open container

- Unnamed Juvenile, 16 years old of Abita Springs, for possession of a fake ID to gain entry into a bar

- Angelique Duhe, 52 years old of Abita Springs, for improper supervision of a minor

- Keon Robertson, 24 years old of Hammond, for Hammond city warrants; fugitive from Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

- Kaden Plessaia, 18 years old of Slidell, for no driver's license; driving wrong way on a one-way

- Kamryn Lee, 21 years old of Mendenhall, MS, for public intoxication

- Matthew Hill, 28 years old of Tickfaw, for Hammond city warrants

- Andreia Winston, 19 years old of Hammond, for possession of alcohol by a minor

- Tanaya Diamond, 20 years old of New Zion, for Hammond city warrants

- Jamarques Linson, 24 years old of Laplace, for open container

- Ra'keia Lee, 27 years old of Denham Springs, for possession of Marijuana

- Jeremy Gibson, 19 years old of Hammond, for Hammond city warrants