Pro Wrestling 225 to host 'Super Gold' Event in Houma on March 23rd, Celebrating Eight Years of Wrestling in the Gulf South

HOUMA - Pro Wrestling 225 (PW225) will be returning to Houma on Saturday, March 23. It’s an evening packed with wrestling action for the whole family.

The event, “Super Gold 8” showcases the most talented and charismatic wrestlers in the industry today, leading up to the 20-Man Super Gold Rumble Match.

PW225 has earned and maintained a reputation of being the premier independent wrestling promotion in the region, bringing in the most popular wrestlers from across the gulf south and beyond.

Super Gold is PW225’s annual anniversary celebration featuring championship matches, stunning returns and plenty of surprises for fans who have been there from the start. This year’s event follows last month’s Iron Sharpens Iron match, which made history as the first-ever 4-man 60-minute Ironman match in professional wrestling.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience that includes meet-and-greets with their favorite wrestlers, merch and photo opportunities.

Doors to the event open at 5:00 PM with the opening bell ringing at 6:00 PM. Tickets are

available at supergold8.eventbrite.com. Those interested in sponsoring the event, please

contact Michael Boudreaux at 225-692-1391 or email prowrestling225@gmail.com.

Starting March 26th, Watch Pro Wrestling 225 Unleashed on WBTR Tuesdays at 10 p.m. or on Youtube at @PW225Unleashed.